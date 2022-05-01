14-year-old arrested for 17-year-old brother's murder

A 14-year-old boy was arrested just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on a preliminary murder charge after police say he shot and killed his 17-year-old brother.

Police in the town of Kokomo responded at around 3:40 p.m. local time on Saturday. At the scene, the victim told police his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran from the area.

The victim was flown to an Indianapolis hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police.

The 14-year-old was found approximately one mile from the scene and arrested.

According to Indiana law, a judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder. Teenagers who are ages 16 or 17 and accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

Anyone having additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280, at abailey@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

This story was originally published by Michelle Kaufman of WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.