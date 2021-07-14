House Republicans post record fundraising ahead of 2022 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee charged with helping Republicans wrest control of the House next year raised $45.4 million over the last three months, a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election.

That total was bolstered by $20.1 million raised in June, the highest ever monthly off-year total.

The fundraising numbers were shared with The Associated Press before a public filing deadline.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week announced that it had raised $14.4 million in June, bringing its second-quarter total to $36.5 million — its best ever for that stretch.

It seems excitement is high among donors in both parties as they battle for the majority of the House, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

History may be on the GOP's side though. In the past, the party that controls the White House typically sees large losses in both chambers of Congress.