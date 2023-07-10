Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Former President Donald Trump holds big lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis in new Florida Atlantic University poll

Trump leads DeSantis 50% to 30% among Republican voters in Florida
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis speak at CPAC in 2022
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 11:55:29-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump has a big lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters in the Sunshine State in a newly released Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll.

The survey of 933 Florida voters found that 50% of Republican voters support Trump, while 30% support DeSantis.

"The poll highlights Donald Trump’s quite durable support. He does especially well with white working-class voters, who have consistently formed a steadfast base for the former president," said Dr. Kevin Wagner, a professor of political science at FAU. "This persistent support continues to bolster Trump’s strong and steady position within the party."

The poll also found that 1 in 5 Republicans voters said supporting a candidate other than Trump in the primaries would be disloyal.

The survey did, however, show that 54% of Floridians "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor.

The FAU poll, conducted from June 27 to July 1, has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7