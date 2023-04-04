Watch Now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump in hypothetical Republican primary matchup, poll finds

On a holiday to honor the past presidents of the United States, there was certainly a lot of talk about two Florida men who might square off in the race to be the next president.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 04, 2023
Republican voters in Florida favor Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical GOP primary matchup, according to a new political poll.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy surveyed 507 Republican voters in March and found that, in a head-to-head Republican presidential primary race, 44% of those polled favor DeSantis, while 39% support Trump.

In addition, among GOP voters polled, DeSantis' favorable recognition was 87% compared to 71% for Trump.

In a survey of 625 registered Florida voters, 59% said they approve of DeSantis' performance in office, while 39% disapprove.

According to Mason-Dixon, the margin of error for the poll was +/- 4 percentage points.

