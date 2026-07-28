American Airlines flights resume after technology issue briefly grounds departures worldwide

American Airlines says flights are departing again after a technology issue briefly disrupted some of the airline's systems Tuesday evening.

In a post on X, the airline said the issue affected connectivity for some of its systems.

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening," the airline said. "Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again."

The airline implemented a temporary ground stop while teams worked to resolve the issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued a worldwide ground stop for American Airlines flights because of the outage before later canceling it for most locations.

Currently, the FAA advisory indicates the ground stop remains in effect for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said.

The airline did not immediately provide additional details about what caused the technology issue or how many flights were affected.

