Nathan Chen records second-highest short program score ever at 2022 Winter Olympics

RESULTS

Skating in the team event the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States' Nathan Chen recorded the second-highest short program score ever with 111.71 points.

"Honestly, I'm just here to have fun," a nonchalant Chen said in a post-skate interview with NBC's Andrea Joyce. "I was able to do that, so I'm just really happy."

SEE MORE: Chen talks first place in team short program at 2022 Games

The performance was a far cry from Chen's disastrous short programs at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. At those Games, Chen placed fourth in the team event's short program; a week later, he placed 17th in the singles competition's short program.

This go-around, Chen's performance was technically flawless. Set to Charles Aznavour's version of "La Boheme," the skate included two quads and a triple Axel.

The highest-ever short program score was recorded by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time defending gold medalist. Though he's been conspicuously absent at these Games, he recently posted a video message asking for fan support and promising a quadruple Axel at the 2022 Winter Games.

Brandon Penny contributed to this developing story ...