Mikaela Shiffrin finds strength in others’ success during challenging Olympics

As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a three-time World Cup champion, American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin had high expectations for the 2022 Winter Olympics. But so far, Shiffrin’s performances haven’t met her gold-medal standard.

Against all expectations, she crashed out in both slalom and giant slalom, two events in which she has won Olympic gold. Later, she placed ninth in the super-G event. She took a risk this Olympics by skiing the downhill event for the first time but did contend for a medal.

After her final downhill training run for the upcoming women's combined event, Shiffrin reflected on her performances in an interview with NBC's Todd Lewis. Despite her uncharacteristic results, she was upbeat about her Olympic experience so far.

“At this point there’s been a lot of emotional turbulence this entire Games. But there has also been some really special moments,” said Shiffrin in the interview. "For me the most special moments have fallen outside my own medal potential."

Shiffrin used inspiration from fellow Olympians’ success to fuel her own game. She found motivation in these “special moments” when both rivals and friends won medals. Shiffrin’s support also extends to her boyfriend, Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a fellow Olympic skier with two medals already at the 2022 Games.

While she has yet to step on the podium at these Games, Shiffrin still has women’s combined remaining, an event in which she won silver in PyeongChang. Though combined is her last chance to win an individual medal in Beijing, her positivity hasn’t wavered. “I know it’s going to be fun to ski this track one more time,” Shiffrin said. “I’m just trying to take the happiest feeling I had so far this Games and bring it into tomorrow, because I think it could just be a really wonderful day to race.”

The combined event begins at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, LIVE on NBC, followed by the slalom phase early Friday morning on USA. Both events can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC App and Peacock.