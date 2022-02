Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the women’s slalom competition, skiing out just 48 hours after making a similar shocking error in the giant slalom.

Shiffrin missed a gate during the first run of the two-phase competition, just as she did in the GS.

She remained seated to the side of the "Ice River" technical course, distraught, for several minutes after the run.

This story will be updated with more information.