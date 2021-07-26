Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Men's volleyball: Team USA comeback bid stopped by ROC

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP
Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP
Russia's players applaud after their victory in the men's preliminary round pool B volleyball match between USA and Russia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo
Men's volleyball: Team USA comeback bid stopped by ROC
Posted at 12:34 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 00:52:05-04

The Russian Olympic Committee's team improved to 2-0 in men's volleyball when it held back a spirited Team USA comeback on Monday.

The United States, led by Matt Anderson, entered the match off a 3-0 defeat of France but found itself down 2-0 after 25-23 and 27-25 sets.

The Americans snapped into the match with a spirited 25-21 win in the third set and looked set to force a fifth when it opened up a 19-15 lead on the ROC in the fourth.

But the Russian Olympic Committee's team rallied to get 10 of the next 14 points available and claimed a 25-23 win.

Taylor Sander joined Anderson in leading the Americans with 14 points won each, but Russia had three players in double digits: Dmitry Volkov, Egor Kliuka, and Maxim Mikhaylov.

The Americans will next face Tunisia before matches with Brazil and Argentina.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late July 24, 2021