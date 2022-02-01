Men's Hockey: USA vs. Canada Live Blog

PREGAME

The U.S. and Canada meet tonight at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium for Group A action in the men’s tournament. The winner of this game will have the edge in the race for the top seed in the group.

Both teams won their opening matchup and the Americans hold a goal differential advantage of plus-4.

Sean Farrell (five points) and goaltender Drew Commesso (29 saves) stood out in the U.S. 8-0 win over China. According to USA hockey, Farrell’s five points were the second most for an American at the Olympics since 1956. It was also the first hat trick for a U.S. player since Phil Kessel in 2014.

Strauss Mann will get the start in goal for the U.S. Canada will go back to Edward Pasquale, who made 24 saves in Canada's opening game win over Germany.

These two teams finish group play on Sunday with the U.S. taking on Germany and Canada playing China.

This game can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and it is televised nationally on USA Network.