Max Parrot's persistence pays off with slopestyle gold; USA's Gerard misses podium

Four years after a runner-up finish at the 2018 Games and subsequent cancer diagnosis, Max Parrot of Canada executed a clean, sound run in the men's snowboard slopestyle final to capture gold.

The Quebecois flaunted his technical skills in the rail section of Run 2 then hit a cab 1620, backside 1440 and frontside 1620 on the three jumps to record a 90.96, the competition's only score to surpass 90 points.

RESULTS

Defending gold medalist Red Gerard of the U.S. finished just off the podium in fourth. The 21-year-old scored an 83.25 on his first run but couldn't improve on the next two. Fellow Americans Chris Corning and Sean FitzSimons placed sixth and 12th, respectively.

"I did what I wanted to do, so not too much I can be bummed on at all," said Gerard, who shrugged off the notion of feeling any pressure on his attempt to repeat. "I was able to put down a run that I've always wanted to do, and this course was incredible, super unique."

These Winter Games mark the first in which the U.S. did not earn a medal in snowboard slopestyle. When asked to comment on the snapped streak, Gerard said, "Where's the next Olympics? Italy? It'll be a [U.S.] sweep there."

Top qualifier Su Yiming, 17, put on a show for the host country to earn silver, its first-ever medal in men's snowboarding. Parrot's teammate Mark McMorris joined him on the podium in the No. 3 spot, his third consecutive Olympic bronze medal after Sochi and PyeongChang.

Parrot placed fifth in slopestyle at the Sochi Games prior to his PyeongChang silver in the event. In December 2018, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and underwent seven months and 12 rounds of chemotherapy treatment. He returned to win X Games Norway big air in August 2019.

"Before, I was always the guy that was in the future, [thinking] days and months ahead. And it is how I got here as well, so I'm really thankful for that," Parrot told NBC in December 2020. "But I learned with time since my diagnosis to live more day by day, to live more [in] the present moment, and I just really enjoy much more so.

"I was always a guy that was saying yes to everything that would come to me. And now I choose a little bit more wisely...I like to get a little bit more time for myself as well."