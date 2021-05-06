Watch
Sunshine Baby for May 5, 2021

Posted at 3:18 PM, May 06, 2021
Today's Sunshine Baby has a birthday coming up! Finn will get to blow out a candle on May 15th. He may be little but he already loves helping out. He's his brother's "wingman" when they go to the beach and build sand castles. Finn also loves to dance and play outside with his neighborhood friends.

