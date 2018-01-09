ABBEVILLE, La. -- Teacher, Deyshia Hargrave spoke up during public comment at a school board meeting in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Her issue: the superintendent's new contract.

"A superintendent or any person in leadership getting any type of raise. I feel like it's a slap in the face for the teachers, the cafeteria workers or any other support staff we have," she said.

She received a warning. It was public comment only, not a question and answer session. Although board officials were answering her questions.

After being called on a second time, a city marshal stepped in.

Hargrave left the meeting, but in the hallway, there was a skirmish. The teacher yelled at the officer that he'd just pushed her to the ground. The officer ordered her to "stop resisting."

It's unclear if the deputy marshal was acting on his own accord or if he was called on to have Hargrave removed.

Her removal did not go unnoticed by one woman at the meeting. "What happened here tonight. The way that females are treated in Vermilion Parish. I have never seen a man removed from this room. Never. I have never seen a man removed from this room."

Hargrave has yet to comment on her removal. Neither has the city marshal's office, which employs the deputy marshal involved in the incident.

Superintendent Jerome Puyau told KATC that no charges were filed against the teacher.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.