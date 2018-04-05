Michigan father knocks out suspected intruder

(WDIV) A Michigan man said he did what he had to do to protect his family when a stranger walked into his house unannounced.

Jonathen Abrams said he vividly remembers Friday night when his teenage daughter frantically called him.

"She told me a person had got into the house," Abrams said.

He found the man outside his house on South Tilden Street.

"He had one arm like this, and he was doing this and was trying to get in," Abrams said, motioning how the man was trying to break into his home.

"I instantly punched him and was out cold," he said. "If anything happened everyone would clearly see this is not my fault."

He then started live streaming on Facebook.

32-year-old Jacob Cruz was charged with breaking and entering.

