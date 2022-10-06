Watch Now
NewsWater Cooler

Actions

Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border

Snake fan hunts pythons in Florida to save other critters
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
<p><span class="entry-content"> Burmese python</span> file photo</p>
Snake fan hunts pythons in Florida to save other critters
Posted at 12:07 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 12:07:03-04

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York City man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he smuggled three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.

Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed the border into northern New York on July 15, 2018. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings."

Bautista, of Queens, was arraigned in Albany on Tuesday on the smuggling charge and released pending trial, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman's office.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista's lawyer.

The charge carries the potential for up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms