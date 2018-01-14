Dog walks 20 miles twice looking for family that moved away and left her behind

SEMINOLE, Okla. - (KOCO/CNN) An extraordinary and determined dog in Oklahoma walked back to her old family not once but twice.

The dog, named Cathleen, had her family move away and could not bring her along.

The dog was living in a temporary home in a town about 20 miles away.

But she missed that family so much that she walked back to her old home town looking for them twice!

The week she has been at an animal shelter closer to her previous home until a new forever-home was found on Friday.

"She's very sweet. Very calm and docile. Friendly. She wants to be everyone's friend. She's a love bug. Give her a chance. She may seem shy at first but will open up to you definitely," said animal control officer Lynzi Thompson.

Seminole Humane Society and Animal Shelter sorted through several applications from people who wanted to adopt her.

On Saturday, the shelter posted photos of Cathleen on the way to her new home in Texas!

Courtesy KOCO via CNN Newsource