Despite minus 34 temp, couple gets engaged on mountain

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man hasn't let extreme cold get in the way of a heartwarming proposal.

WMUR-TV reports that 31-year-old Josh Darnell, of Londonderry, dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing Tuckerman's Ravine on Thursday, the same day it hit minus 34 (-37 Celsius) on Mount Washington.

There's a happy ending: twenty-seven-year-old Rachel Raske, of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.

Raske tells WMUR that Darnell had hiked Tuckerman's Ravine last summer with his dad and had been planning to pop the question there ever since.