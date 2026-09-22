Tom Poidevin has been a WPTV Weather Spotter since the beginning. Here's why he joined.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tom Poidevin of Lake Worth has been part of the WPTV Weather Spotter Program since the very beginning — and his passion for weather goes back even further than that.

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WPTV Weather Spotter Tom Poidevin on why he joined

Poidevin said he first learned about the program through early commercials on the channel.

"I saw the early commercials on the channel and it really interested me," Poidevin said.

He was among the first to sign up, even visiting the station for an introductory session when the program launched.

Poidevin also has a secret weapon when it comes to tracking incoming storms: his dog, Eden.

"We call her weather dog, because she's usually about 5 minutes ahead of the storm where she knows what's coming," Poidevin said.

His interest in weather stretches back to his years in New York, where he grew up watching storms roll in from the mountains. He said South Florida's weather patterns offer a completely different experience.

"I've always been interested in weather when I was in New York. We've always watching the weather coming in from the mountains. Here, is a lot different, so it's a whole different perspective," Poidevin said. "I take pictures everywhere I go, took pictures when I was growing up with the kids, and loved kind of being an amateur weather guy. I just thought it'd be a great fit, so I went for it."

Weather spotters play an important role in the community no matter what weather is headed to the area.

To sign up for the WPTV weather spotter program, click here.

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