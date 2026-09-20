West Palm Beach woman charged with animal cruelty after 11 dogs found in filthy cages at her home

A West Palm Beach woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after investigators said 11 dogs were found living in cages containing accumulated urine and feces inside her home.

Leslie Ann Torres, 34, faces seven felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and four misdemeanor counts related to animal abandonment, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit.

The investigation began Aug. 22 when deputies went to Torres' home on Glades Road while investigating an unrelated felony matter. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of urine and feces and hearing numerous dogs barking inside.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control was called to the home. Investigators said Torres identified 13 dogs as hers, 11 of which she ultimately surrendered to animal control.

According to investigators, several dogs were being kept in wire cages containing accumulated feces, urine-soaked clothing and other debris. One cage containing approximately 4 dogs had a strong odor of urine and feces, while another cage was described as having blankets and clothing saturated with urine and feces.

Investigators said some of the dogs showed signs of hair loss, skin problems and other medical issues.

A veterinarian later examined all 11 surrendered dogs and reported conditions including urine staining and scalding, hair loss, skin infections, flea infestations, anemia, dehydration and malnutrition. Several dogs had body-condition scores of 2 or 3 out of 9, according to the affidavit.

The veterinarian determined that all 5 recognized animal welfare freedoms had been violated and said the dogs lacked adequate room, sanitary conditions and access to clean food or water while confined in the cages, according to investigators.

Investigators documented individual allegations involving several of the dogs. One dog, Chewy, was described as extremely thin with urine scalding, hair loss and a flea infestation. Another, Brownie, was described as approximately 8% dehydrated with chronic untreated skin problems.

During a Sept. 9 interview, Torres told investigators she owned and cared for the dogs and maintained their confinement schedule, according to the affidavit. Investigators said she acknowledged the dogs were confined for periods of time while she worked and slept.

Investigators said the buildup found inside the cages was consistent with months of accumulation rather than several days or weeks.

The affidavit says the dogs' conditions improved after they were removed from Torres' care and received veterinary treatment and appropriate food, water and housing.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

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