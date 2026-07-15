West Palm Beach rolls out mobile surveillance trailers to boost public safety in key districts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach is expanding its public safety efforts with new mobile surveillance trailers that city leaders say will help deter crime and support police investigations in key neighborhoods.

WATCH BELOW: 'We can deploy them throughout the city,' Capt. Roy Bevell tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

West Palm Beach deploys mobile surveillance trailers

The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, in partnership with the West Palm Beach Police Department, recently introduced four portable closed-circuit television trailers that will be deployed throughout the city’s Historic Northwest and downtown districts. Officials say at least five units are expected to rotate through different locations as the program expands.

The trailers are equipped with high-definition cameras, GPS technology and public address systems. Video feeds can also be accessed by the police department’s Real Time Crime Center to assist officers during investigations and emergency responses.

Mayor Keith James called the program part of the city’s effort to create a “safer, smarter and more vibrant community.”

“By combining innovative technology with proactive policing strategies, the CRA and the City of West Palm Beach are investing in tools that enhance public safety, support law enforcement efforts, and contribute to the continued revitalization of the Historic Northwest and Downtown districts,” James said in a statement.

Police officials say the trailers are designed to prevent crime before it happens by increasing visibility in areas experiencing problems.

“We can deploy them throughout the city,” said Capt. Roy Bevell of the West Palm Beach Police Department’s patrol division. “Maybe they won’t do what they were going to do.”

The trailers can be moved quickly to neighborhoods where police see spikes in criminal activity or where permanent cameras are not already installed.

“If we find an area that has an uptick in crime, and there’s no existing cameras, we can just deploy these out,” Bevell said.

City officials said each trailer costs about $62,000 and is funded through CRA and police department budgets. The units are part of the city’s Historic Northwest Public Safety Enhancement Pilot Program, which also includes increased patrols, community engagement efforts and a separate CCTV grant program for businesses.

Carlos Rodriguez, the CRA’s security manager, said city leaders wanted to take a different approach to public safety.

“We were looking for a change,” Rodriguez said. “We cannot keep doing the same, expecting different results.”

Some residents support the added security.

“That’s fine. If it’s going to help us be safer, then that’s cool,” resident Juan Alonso said.

Others, however, raised concerns about privacy and questioned whether cameras are as effective as having officers physically present.

“There’s a kind of ‘Big Brother' is watching,” resident Jane Brown said. “Have patrols, because those are deterrents. Cameras are passive.”

Police leaders say the cameras are intended to supplement officers, not replace them.

“The ability to get eyes on a location even before the cops get there is a big plus for us,” Bevell said.

Officials say recordings from the trailers can be reviewed later to help investigators identify suspects, track incidents and improve response times.

The cameras are currently in a testing phase before wider deployment across the city.

WPTV

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