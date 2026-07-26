West Palm Beach police seek public's help finding missing 10-year-old boy traveling with his aunt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy who investigators believe may be traveling out of state with his aunt.

Thiago A. Lopez Velasquez, 10, was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 45th Street.

At the time of his disappearance, Thiago was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a blue hat.

Investigators believe Thiago is with 28-year-old Evelin Velasquez, who was last known to be driving a 2025 silver Toyota RAV4 with South Carolina license plate 930BSX. Police said the pair may be headed to Tennessee.

Anyone with information about Thiago's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 20260010952.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the organization's website.

