West Palm Beach man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing grandmother 11 times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 29-year-old West Palm Beach man faces attempted first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old grandmother multiple times during a domestic dispute.

Keo Lavar Nottage was arrested after the Mother's Day attack at a residence in the 600 block of 52nd Street, where he lived with his grandmother, Mary Sigler, and his 16-year-old cousin.

According to court documents, the attack occurred around 1:26 p.m. on May 10, when Sigler and the minor returned home from grocery shopping for Mother's Day dinner. What began as a request for help bringing in groceries quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Police say Keo Nottage became "increasingly agitated" during a verbal argument with his younger cousin and declared, "Someone is going to die today." He then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Sigler approximately 11 times, according to medical reports from St. Mary's Hospital.

The minor cousin, who witnessed the attack, told police he ran outside in fear for his life, jumping over a fence and calling 911. Surveillance footage captured him screaming, "You stabbed my f***ing grandma!" as Keo Nottage pursued him with the knife, allegedly threatening, "Do you want to fade? What the f*** are you going to do?"

West Palm Beach Police Officers T. Brent and L. Jones arrived at the scene to find the 2 cousins engaged in a physical altercation in the driveway. Both were detained as officers secured the scene.

Detective Lopez, who took over the investigation, reviewed surveillance footage from 2 cameras positioned around the residence. The video evidence corroborated witness statements and showed the sequence of events leading up to and following the stabbing.

Keo Nottage sustained a hand injury during the incident and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment before being taken to the police station for questioning. After being read his Miranda rights, he acknowledged understanding them but refused to provide details about the incident beyond mentioning that "blood was involved."

Sigler was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital as a trauma patient, where she underwent emergency surgery. Medical staff reported she sustained 11 stab wounds and remains in critical condition.

Authorities charged Keo Nottage with one count of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The case is being handled by the West Palm Beach Police Department's Violent Crimes unit under Detective Lopez. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to process evidence and interview witnesses.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for resources and support.

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