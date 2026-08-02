West Palm Beach man arrested after striking deputy's motorcycle, threatening to kill officers in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla — A 39-year-old West Palm Beach man was arrested early Saturday after deputies say he drove recklessly along U.S. 1, struck an off-duty deputy's motorcycle, fled the scene and threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

Thomas Dominick Carlevale, 39, faces charges of driving under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer and threatening to kill a law enforcement officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at approximately 12:48 a.m. Saturday to a gas station near Mile Marker 82 in Islamorada after Carlevale allegedly struck an off-duty deputy's motorcycle before fleeing the area.

Witnesses told deputies Carlevale was driving erratically and caused multiple near-collisions before he was stopped.

The sheriff's office said Carlevale became aggressive toward the deputies who arrested him and made repeated threats to kill law enforcement officers.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Carlevale was taken to the Monroe County jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

