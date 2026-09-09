Man, 72, charged with attempted murder after stabbing near fire station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times during a dispute Tuesday night.

Police responded to Fire Station 3 at 5050 Broadway Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after the victim fled there seeking help following the attack along the 500 block of 49th Street.

According to investigators, the victim knew the suspect, 72-year-old David Steeves, and was involved in a verbal argument when Steeves allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim managed to escape to the nearby fire station, but Steeves followed him there and stabbed him again while making threats to kill him, police said.

The West Palm Beach Fire Department provided immediate medical care to the victim at the scene before taking him to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Steeves was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.