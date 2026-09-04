West Palm Beach firefighters' union says staffing isn't keeping pace with city growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A union representing West Palm Beach firefighters is raising concerns about staffing levels, arguing the department is not growing fast enough to keep pace with the city's population growth and ongoing development.

Brian Lamb, president of IAFF Local 727, said the issue is not firefighter pay but the number of personnel available to respond to an increasing number of calls in a growing city.

"We still need more positions with the growth of the city," Lamb said.

Lamb said the union currently represents more than 300 firefighters and believes staffing should be closer to 400.

According to Lamb, West Palm Beach's continued residential growth and increasing number of high-rise buildings are creating additional demands for emergency response crews.

"There's just more people living in the city. There's just an increase of call volume," Lamb said.

He also argued that vertical development presents new challenges for emergency responders.

"The more vertical it grows, the more delay, which means the more stations, so that we can get to the front door faster," Lamb said.

Assessment fee dispute

Part of the disagreement centers on a proposed change to the city's fire assessment system.

During a March 2026 City Commission discussion, city finance staff said nonprofit properties currently receive an 80% exemption from the fire assessment fee. Staff estimated eliminating that exemption and requiring nonprofits to pay the full assessment would generate approximately $706,000 in additional fire-assessment revenue.

City documents describe the fire assessment fee as a dedicated funding source used to support fire services, including personnel, facilities, equipment and related operations.

Lamb said firefighters expected any additional revenue generated through the fire assessment to be used to add firefighters and other resources.

"We kind of thought that the $700,000 would be in addition to our budget," Lamb said.

The union argues it has not seen a comparable increase in staffing or resources despite the additional revenue that could be generated through the assessment change.

Nonprofits raise separate concerns

Some nonprofit organizations have also voiced opposition to eliminating the exemption.

Greg Quattlebaum, president and CEO of a local nonprofit organization, wrote to city leaders expressing concerns about the financial impact the change could have on charitable organizations.

In his letter, Quattlebaum said his organization's annual fire assessment would increase from approximately $2,100 to $10,450 if the exemption is removed.

"For nonprofit organizations operating with limited resources and a responsibility to direct as much funding as possible toward their missions, an increase of this magnitude is significant and potentially devastating," Quattlebaum wrote.

Quattlebaum urged city leaders to reconsider eliminating the exemption or explore alternatives such as maintaining a partial exemption or phasing in any increase over time.

He argued that larger assessment bills could divert money away from community programs and services provided by nonprofits.

While nonprofits are raising concerns about higher assessments, Lamb said firefighters' concerns are focused on how any additional revenue would be used.

City's response

Mayor Keith James has rejected claims that the city is failing to invest in Fire Rescue.

In a statement released this week, James said West Palm Beach has added 84 sworn fire department positions between fiscal years 2020 and 2026, including 25 positions added in fiscal year 2026 alone.

The mayor also cited investments in firefighter compensation and retirement benefits, including pension enhancements, market-pay adjustments and the restoration of cost-of-living adjustments.

James further pointed to what the city describes as a more than $30 million fleet modernization effort that has included dozens of new vehicles and apparatus purchases since 2019.

City budget documents also show additional firefighter positions funded through city and federal sources, as well as new support staff positions within the fire department.

The mayor said those investments demonstrate the city's commitment to public safety and dispute the union's claims that development is outpacing fire and emergency services.

James also said concerns raised by the union regarding certain administrative positions were not formally presented through the city's established budget process.

Growing city, differing views

The dispute comes as city officials project substantial revenue growth.

According to the city's fiscal year 2026 budget documents, West Palm Beach continues to experience growth in its tax base and revenue streams, driven in part by new development and increasing property values.

While both city leaders and firefighters agree West Palm Beach is growing, they disagree on whether current investments are sufficient.

Lamb maintains that additional staffing is needed to keep pace with growth and maintain public safety.

"We need to be a seat at the table," Lamb said. "Giving us more people makes our people safer, makes the residents safer. It's just simply the right thing to do."

City leaders, meanwhile, argue the department has already received significant investments in staffing, equipment, compensation and benefits and remains a public safety priority.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

