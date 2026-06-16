West Palm Beach approves nearly $15M Fern Street railroad crossing project to ease downtown traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach commissioners have approved a nearly $15 million project to build a new railroad crossing on Fern Street, a move city leaders say will significantly reduce congestion on two of downtown's most overburdened roads.

The Fern Street railroad project would construct a new at-grade railroad crossing between Tamarind Avenue and Australian Avenue, creating a direct connection between Fern Street and Clearwater Drive.

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The route is designed to pull traffic away from Okeechobee Boulevard and Banyan Boulevard, which drivers and city officials alike have long identified as choke points in the downtown grid.

Fern Street itself could be widened to five lanes to accommodate the expected increase in traffic volume. City officials estimate the crossing would divert approximately 10,000 vehicles away from the two congested corridors.

"We talk so much about traffic downtown," Commissioner Christy Fox said.

The commission approved two resolutions at its meeting: Resolution 119-26, a $3 million state-funded grant agreement through the Florida Department of Transportation, and Resolution 120-26F, covering associated funding appropriations.

The total estimated cost for the roadway portion is $14.8 million. The remainder of the funding would come from existing city budget allocations and future sources including HUD grants, mobility fees, and CRA funding.

The city is currently in the preliminary design phase. The project is expected to go out to bid as a design-build contract in fall 2026, with construction slated to begin in early 2027 and a target completion date of early 2028.

For commuters who travel through the area daily, the approval comes after years of mounting frustration.

"It's been pretty rough. We keep getting stuck like everywhere," said Eva Sherwin, who was traveling through the area.

Michael Jones, another commuter, summed up the city's traffic situation in a single word.

"Tragic," Jones said.

He said he supports the idea but wants the city to be thorough in its planning before construction begins.

"I think they still think it through before they really do it," Jones said.

He also acknowledged the project will likely create short-term disruptions for the drivers it is ultimately meant to help.

"They got to shut it down like a lot just to build that," Jones said.

Despite his reservations, Jones said a successful project would make a meaningful difference in his daily life.

"It'd be lovely. I'd be able to get there and back," Jones said.

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