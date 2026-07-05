Vehicle fire closes all lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County

All lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in Palm Beach County due to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon, according to Florida 511.

The closure is in effect southbound from Exit 107 at State Road 710, also known as Beeline Highway, to before Mile Marker 103.

The incident was first reported at 2:08 p.m. and was last updated at 3:10 p.m. Florida 511 lists the severity as major. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

