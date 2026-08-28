Trooper sustained minor injuries after crash on Bee Line Highway: FHP

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a trooper sustained minor injuries after a crash on Bee Line Highway.

FHP said the crash happened Aug. 27 at Bee Line Highway and Jog Road. A Chevy Avalanche crossed a grass median from the eastbound lanes and crashed into the trooper in a patrol vehicle.

FHP said the driver then exited the vehicle and fled the area. Law enforcement located and arrested the driver shortly after.

The trooper had minor injuries, but the patrol vehicle had extensive damage to the driver's side door and front bumper.

The suspect was turned over to ICE due to immigration status, FHP said.

