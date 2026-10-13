Trinity United Methodist Church in West Palm Beach offers free hot breakfast for students and families

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach church is helping make sure students start their school day with a hot meal while also providing food to families and people experiencing homelessness.

Trinity United Methodist Church offers free breakfast every Tuesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. during the school year. Students and families can stop by for a hot, balanced breakfast before heading to school.

WATCH BELOW: Church serves free hot breakfast to students and families

West Palm Beach church serves free hot breakfast to students and families

For one student, that morning's menu was simple: "Eggs, sausage, and grits."

Willie Miller II, co-coordinator of the church's feeding ministry, said the effort is about recognizing and responding to hunger within the community.

"As we look back over the years and trace the heartbeat of our community, our response to hunger has always been to pay attention to the quiet struggles happening right next door," Miller said.

The breakfast ministry started in 2016. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program shifted from dine-in meals to a grab-and-go format, which continues today.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with neighbors like Agatha Bythwood and her daughter. She says the meals provide help before the school day begins.

"It's very helpful," Bythwood said. "It's great that they do all of this and feed the kids before they go off to school."

Miller said the ministry is about more than serving food. The church also wants to provide a welcoming place for people who may be struggling.

"Trinity United Methodist doors are wide open as a welcoming refuge for seniors navigating isolation and students carrying quiet morning burdens," Miller said.

"You will feel seen, welcomed, valued by the community and our church," Miller said.