Road closures begin Thursday for 4th on Flagler celebration in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in downtown West Palm Beach should prepare for road closures beginning Thursday afternoon ahead of the annual 4th on Flagler celebration.

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, several roads in the downtown area will close and remain closed through Sunday, July 5, according to the City of West Palm Beach.

The following road closures will be in effect:



South Flagler Drive from Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Avenue.

The 100 blocks of Clematis Street, Datura Street and Evernia Street

The 200 blocks of Fern Street and Tanglewood Court

The 100 and 200 blocks of Trinity Place

Chase Avenue from Lakeview Avenue to South Flagler Drive

Narcissus Avenue from Fern Street to Evernia Street

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the closures are in place.

The annual 4th on Flagler celebration features live entertainment, family activities, food vendors and a fireworks display along the downtown waterfront.

Residents can find additional information about traffic impacts and event details on the city's website.

