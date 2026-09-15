Person found dead in construction zone off I-95 in West Palm Beach, FHP investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A crime scene investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a construction zone off I-95 in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The deceased subject was discovered in the construction area near the I-95 North off-ramp to 45th Street in West Palm Beach, FHP told WPTV.

The incident has resulted in the closure of the off-ramp's right lane, with emergency vehicles blocking traffic as of 8:45 a.m. Road Rangers are on scene assisting with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to move over or slow down when approaching the area and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. WPTV will provide updates as more information becomes available from the Florida Highway Patrol.