Oxbridge Academy bans cell phones for upperclassmen as no-phone trend sweeps schools nationwide

Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach has implemented a no-cell-phone policy for upperclassmen, joining a growing number of schools across the country cracking down on smartphone use during the school day. The policy expands on a no-cell-phone rule the school's middle school has had in place for four years.

Dean of Students Jason Glick said the goal is straightforward: keep students focused on learning.

WATCH Oxbridge Academy bans cell phones for upperclassmen amid phone ban trend

Oxbridge Academy no phone policy in effect

"I think cell phones have been a distraction everywhere, but certainly in class, at school, in the hallways," Glick said.

School leaders and staff say they are already seeing a difference since the policy took effect.

"In the lunchroom and hallways, kids are talking to each other again. Kids are coming alive in ways that are transforming the campus for the better," Glick said.

Not every student was on board at first. Senior Chloe Caraffa said the adjustment was not easy.

"Getting something taken away from you that was once really accessible your senior year...you're not really feeling it," Caraffa said.

But after just a few days, Caraffa said she noticed a change in her own behavior.

"I have been so much more social with other people. I find myself going up to people and talking instead of texting them on my phone," Caraffa said.

She also said the policy revealed something about her study habits.

"I used to complain about staying up late and how much homework I had, and the reality is my phone was the problem," Caraffa said.

The school wants parents to know that if there is an emergency and they need to reach their child, they can contact the school directly.

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