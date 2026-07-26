Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck on Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning after colliding with a pickup truck on Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of Southern Boulevard. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 5:06 a.m.

According to investigators, a 2023 Suzuki GSXR-1000 was traveling westbound on Southern Boulevard when a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado exited the parking lot of 8199 Southern Boulevard and made a wide right turn across all lanes of traffic.

Deputies said the motorcycle struck the left rear of the pickup truck. The impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle into the eastbound lanes of Southern Boulevard. The pickup truck came to a controlled stop near the median.

The motorcyclist was identified as Eury Abreu Herrera, 33, of West Palm Beach. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The pickup truck driver, 31-year-old Diosdel Alonso of West Palm Beach, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. According to the crash report, drugs and alcohol were a factor.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Charges, if any, are pending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

