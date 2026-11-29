WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) said a man was critically injured on Sunday morning after he was struck by a car.

Police said the man was struck by the car at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard at around 4:13 a.m. on Nov. 29.

According to officials, the driver hit the man when he entered the crosswalk while the pedestrian signal displayed “Don’t Walk.”

The man who was struck was taken to the hospital and no criminal charges are pending, according to police.