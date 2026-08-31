Man arrested after police find him sleeping in West Palm Beach school stairwell with a loaded firearm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 23-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found trespassing inside a West Palm Beach school with a firearm in his belongings.

Officers responded to Palm Beach Day Academy, located at 1905 S. Flagler Drive, shortly after noon Saturday after a school employee reported a trespasser on the property.

The school was closed at the time as staff prepared for the upcoming school year, according to a probable cause affidavit. An employee told police a teacher had seen an unknown man inside the building who was not authorized to be there.

Police identified the man as Maurice Anthony Madrid. He had allegedly been seen around the property before. A school employee told officers Madrid had previously been trespassed from the property during the prior school year, though police said they could not immediately verify that information because their records system was down.

Officers searched the school while repeatedly announcing, "West Palm Beach Police," according to the affidavit. They eventually found Madrid sitting on the landing of a stairwell.

Madrid initially raised both hands and repeatedly said he had not done anything wrong before being placed in handcuffs, police said.

According to the affidavit, Madrid told officers he did not know where he was or what he had done wrong. When officers told him he was being detained for trespassing on school property, police said Madrid responded that he could not leave because he was already being detained.

While an officer searched Madrid's belongings, police said Madrid spontaneously warned officers to be careful because he had a firearm among his property.

Investigators found a black KelTec 9mm firearm with a loaded magazine containing 10 rounds. A records check of the firearm came back clear, according to the affidavit.

Madrid told officers he was homeless and had been sleeping in the school's stairwell, police said. He allegedly told investigators he had been using the stairwell to charge his cellphone and stay out of the way. Madrid also told police he had the firearm for protection.

Madrid was taken to the West Palm Beach Police Department's booking facility without further incident.

He faces a felony charge of trespassing on school property with a firearm, according to the arrest report.

Florida law specifically prohibits a person who is trespassing on school property from bringing a firearm onto school grounds, according to the affidavit.

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