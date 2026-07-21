Former West Palm Beach juvenile detention employee arrested, detectives seek additional victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former employee of a juvenile detention facility has been arrested following a West Palm Beach Police Department investigation involving a minor.

Demetrio Quinones, 43, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious touching, and lewd or lascivious written solicitation of a victim 16 or 17 years old by a person 24 years of age or older, police said.

An investigation determined Quinones was employed at a juvenile detention facility during the time of the offenses, which occurred between July 24, 2025 and Oct. 9, 2025.

Quinones typed "disgusting" sexual letters to the teenage victim and touched her inappropriately, while she was being held at the Palm Beach Juvenile Detention Center, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Another teenage girl at the juvenile detention facility said she witnessed Quinones giving girls hugs at the center and standing behind them when they would bend down, the affidavit stated.

As detectives continued to investigate, evidence was uncovered indicating there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified, and are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference Case No. 2025-0018645.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Crime Stoppers website here.