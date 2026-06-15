Early morning fire kills 4 dogs, exposes animal neglect at West Palm Beach property

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fire at a West Palm Beach property on Monday morning killed 4 dogs and exposed squalid living conditions for multiple animals on the site.

West Palm Beach Fire and Police Departments responded to the blaze along the 400 block of 16th Street around 7:05 a.m.

The fire occurred inside a wooden shed on the commercial property. Several dogs were locked inside the shed at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of 4 dogs and injuries to another.

Further investigation revealed another dog on the property that was not injured, as well as 6 cats housed inside a shipping container on the property. All animals were found to be living in squalor.

Animal Care and Control took custody of the surviving animals. All are expected to recover from their injuries.

WPBPD confirms the property was cited on June 11, 2026, by the City of West Palm Beach Code Compliance Division for multiple property maintenance violations.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

