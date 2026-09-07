Deputies: Man told loved ones he killed girlfriend before Florida hotel standoff

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WPTV) — Four people contacted authorities after a Loxahatchee man accused of killing his girlfriend allegedly called or texted friends and family members to tell them he had killed her, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The new details shed more light on what led to an hourslong standoff at The Ben Hotel in downtown West Palm Beach, where police said Todd Wegrich later fired multiple rounds as SWAT officers tried to enter his seventh-floor room.

Deputies responded Friday, Sept. 4, to the 1400 block of Tangled Orchard Trace after receiving the calls. Wegrich had also allegedly told friends and family he fled the home but refused to say where he was.

Deputies found evidence of gunfire near the home and found a woman dead just inside the front door with several apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators later tracked Wegrich to The Ben Hotel. Deputies contacted him by phone and spent several hours trying to persuade him to surrender.

Police said Wegrich fired multiple rounds as officers attempted to enter his room. Officers later deployed gas and took him into custody. No officers or the suspect were injured.

PBSO said Wegrich later confessed to killing his girlfriend.

Wegrich, 53, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Additional charges are expected.

