Celebrities tee off for a cause at Par for the Culture golf tournament in Greenacres, Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. — Golf, celebrities, and community impact will come together on Monday, October 19th as Par for the Culture celebrity golf tournament takes over Palm Beach National Golf & Country Club, raising awareness and support for people

WPTV Website for Par for the Culture charity golf event

experiencing homelessness in Palm Beach County.

The event, organized by Darren Wingate, will bring together professional athletes, celebrities, influencers, and community leaders for a day of golf with a purpose. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit The Lord's Place, a Palm Beach County nonprofit organization that provides housing assistance, supportive services and programs designed to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives.

For Wingate, the mission goes beyond the golf course. The tournament is designed to use the influence of sports and entertainment to bring attention to affordable housing, homelessness and the importance of community involvement.

The event also aims to introduce new audiences to golf while creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect through a shared cause.

The Lord's Place works to address homelessness through services that include street outreach, housing support, employment training and programs that help people achieve greater independence.

Organizers hope the tournament will encourage athletes and community leaders to use their platforms to support housing initiatives, not just in Palm Beach County, but in communities across the country.

Event Details:

Par for the Culture Celebrity Golf Tournament

Monday, October 19, 2026 at Palm Beach National Golf & Country Club, Greenacres, Florida.

Hosted by Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis.

What to expect at Par for the Culture

The tournament will feature a full day of activities.

7:30 a.m. Opening remarks

Welcome from organizers, sponsor recognition and tournament announcements.

8 a.m. Shotgun start

Golfers take to the course for competition, networking and on-course experiences.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On-course activities

Long-drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, celebrity meet-and-greets and sponsor activation's.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 19th Hole Experience Cocktails, entertainment and networking.

2 to 5 p.m. VIP Lounge

Exclusive hospitality and athlete interactions for VIP guests and sponsors.

3:15 p.m. Beneficiary presentation

A look at how the tournament will support emergency and transitional housing.

3:30 p.m. Awards ceremony

Recognition of tournament participants and the event's charitable impact.

How to get involved

Par for the Culture takes place Monday, October 19, 2026, at Palm Beach National Golf & Country Club in Greenacres.

For tournament details, registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit Par for the Culture.

To learn more about the programs benefiting from the tournament, visit The Lord's Place.

The tournament is an opportunity to bring people together through sports while addressing social issues affecting families and individuals throughout South Florida.