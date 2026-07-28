Cat, hamster rescued after house fire in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rescued a cat and a hamster from a house fire Monday night in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

Crews responded around 9 p.m. to the 5000 block of Basil Avenue for a reported structure fire, arriving within 3 minutes to find a single-story home with smoke and flames coming from the building.

The homeowner told firefighters everyone inside had safely escaped, but one cat was still missing.

While some crews attacked the fire, others searched the home and found the black cat hiding inside. Firefighters brought the cat to a waiting rescue unit, where it was given oxygen before being reunited with its owner.

Firefighters also safely removed a hamster that was still inside its cage.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, and fire officials determined the fire was accidental.

