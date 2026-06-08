Cape Verde soccer fan from West Palm Beach to cheer on tiny island nation at the World Cup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man is headed to Miami this month to cheer on one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for the World Cup.

Eridjon Dacruz grew up in Cape Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands off the African coast, before moving to the U.S. as a child. As he rifled through the soccer jerseys in his closet, he came upon his favorites: the national jerseys from his home country.

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West Palm Beach fan cheers on Cape Verde at its first-ever World Cup

"We call it Cabo Verde," Dacruz said.

Cape Verde, which he describes as a place of amazing beaches worth visiting, was part of Portugal until gaining independence in the 1970s. The island nation has a population of only half a million people.

Cape Verdeans are ecstatic over their team — known as the Tubarão Azul, or Blue Sharks — making the World Cup field for the first time ever. Dacruz, who has many family members still living in Cape Verde, says it has been the talk of the island.

"What does it mean to you that Cape Verde has made the World Cup? Absolutely crazy. I didn't think that would happen in my lifetime because we're so small you know?" Dacruz said.

"I remember playing FIFA back in the day looking for Cape Verde players and maybe there were two," Dacruz said.

Dacruz will be at Cape Verde's game against Uruguay in Miami in person — a gift from his girlfriend on their anniversary.

"It was our anniversary dinner and she gave me a little box with a handwritten note that said 'I'm going to the World Cup.' Didn't believe her at first, but an amazing gift," Dacruz said.

Cape Verde opens the tournament against Spain, one of the tournament favorites. Dacruz is confident his team can advance.

"We're there you know. All we have to do is win a couple of games and we'll get far you know?" Dacruz said.

Dacruz is waiting on the newest Cape Verde national jersey to wear to the game this month. Making the World Cup will provide the nation's soccer federation with more than $10 million to help develop the next generation of players.

During hurricane season, the islands are frequently referenced in weather coverage. Tropical systems often form near Cape Verde before tracking west across the Atlantic toward the U.S., according to meteorologist Sami Squires.

"You know during hurricane season, we actually get these tropical systems to form right around there so we talk about them all the time. We get these waves that form across the coast of Africa and eventually track across the Atlantic where they eventually heads toward the US which hopefully won't happen this year," Squires said.

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