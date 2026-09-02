Westlake's golf cart culture grows as city expands multimodal transportation options

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The city of Westlake has embraced golf cart culture since 2019, and as the city grows, so does its commitment to making them a fun and safe transportation option.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with Mayor J.P. O'Connor, who said the city's layout made the decision to adopt a golf cart ordinance a natural one.

WATCH BELOW: Inside Westlake's growing golf cart culture

Inside Westlake's growing golf cart culture

"The whole city is connected through these multimodal pathways — so it just made sense to have a golf cart ordinance that makes the city golf cart friendly while not affecting the roads," O'Connor said.

The mayor said golf carts have become one of the most popular ways neighbors get around town.

"It's all about getting cars off the road, and it's a fun, safe way to travel throughout the city," O'Connor said.

The city has embraced its golf cart culture and hosts golf cart parades on holidays.

Neighbors can be seen using golf carts to run errands, go to the gym and head downtown — something the community has fully embraced. Designated golf cart parking spaces and signs reading "golf cart parking only" are a common sight throughout the city.

O'Connor said the enthusiasm goes beyond everyday commuting.

"They love it — we even do a huge golf cart holiday parade, and the people here go all out," O'Connor said.

The golf cart culture is now making its way into the city's newest infrastructure. A new elementary school will feature a dedicated golf cart lane for student drop-off and pick-up.

"We are encouraging you to take your kids on the golf cart because it's going to make the car lane smaller," O'Connor said.

One parent who lives near a multimodal pathway said she welcomes the idea of taking her children to school by cart.

"I think it's great! So many parents use it; not only do they use it for golf carts, but it's a safe community way for students riding their bikes — they don't have to hit a main roadway," she said.

O'Connor said safety is a top priority and all golf carts operating in the city must meet specific equipment standards.

"They have to have all of the safety equipment. The seatbelts, windshield, turn signal, and lights," O'Connor said.

Other safety measures include your golf cart being insured, you must have a driver's license and residents must be 16 or older to operate a golf cart.

People who break the rules can face tickets, fines and having their golf cart towed. O'Connor says the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is aware that the city is golf cart friendly, but they will enforce the rules if residents are not being safe.

The city is also looking into regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters. Mayor O'Connor says they will have to adopt something that works for them.