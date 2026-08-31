WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington residents and visitors have some time to get used to new restrictions on e-bikes and e-scooters before penalties start.

The Village Council recently approved rules that require riders to be at least 15 years old and carry a government-issued photo ID or school ID while riding.

WATCH Wellington's new e-bike rules are in effect, but enforcement ramps up gradually

Wellington rolls out new e-bike and e-scooter rules with grace period before fines begin

Nicole Coates, Wellington's Director of Emergency Management & Public Safety, said the village is giving people time to adapt.

"To give our residents and visitors time to adjust, we are in a grace period," Coates said.

Right now, police are only giving verbal warnings. Written warnings start Sept. 15, and fines begin Oct. 1. Municipal violations will cost $33, while state law violations are $64.50.

The new rules also require helmets for younger riders and set speed limits at 15 mph on sidewalks and multi-use paths. E-bikes and e-scooters are now banned from public bridle trails, equestrian trails, Wellington Town Center, neighborhood parks, and the Heart Trail at Village Park during certain hours.

Coates said village leaders have been talking about this issue for months.

"E-bikes and e-scooters have been a topic of conversation here in the village of Wellington and beyond our borders," Coates said. "We have gotten to a point where we want to take further action."

Not everyone is happy with the changes. 12-year-old Mia Moore said the age restriction creates problems for kids like her.

"My parents can't take me, and I don't like bikes — they are so uncomfortable, I don't like using my legs," Moore said.

Moore enjoys riding around town with friends to hang out and visit food trucks, activities that may now be harder under the new rules.

The changes reflect Wellington's effort to balance safety concerns with the growing popularity of electric transportation options among residents of all ages.

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