Wellington votes on age restriction and valid government ID for e-bikes and e-scooters

The Village of Wellington held a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss new rules for electric bikes, scooters, and other vehicles classified as e-motos.

Two new ordinances will require operators to be at least 15 years old and carry a government-issued photo ID or school ID while riding.

Under the ordinances, e-moto riders would also be limited to a maximum speed of 15 mph on sidewalks and pathways. Helmets will be mandated for younger operators.

The ordinances will also ban e-motos from several areas, including public bridle and equestrian trails, Wellington Town Center, neighborhood parks, and the Heart Trail at Village Park during restricted times.

