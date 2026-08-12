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Wellington votes on age restriction and valid government ID for e-bikes and e-scooters

Village of Wellington sign, generic
WPTV
Village of Wellington sign, generic
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The Village of Wellington held a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss new rules for electric bikes, scooters, and other vehicles classified as e-motos.

Two new ordinances will require operators to be at least 15 years old and carry a government-issued photo ID or school ID while riding.

Under the ordinances, e-moto riders would also be limited to a maximum speed of 15 mph on sidewalks and pathways. Helmets will be mandated for younger operators.

The ordinances will also ban e-motos from several areas, including public bridle and equestrian trails, Wellington Town Center, neighborhood parks, and the Heart Trail at Village Park during restricted times.

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