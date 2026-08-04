City of Westlake continues to grow rapidly with major retailers, hundreds of new homes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Westlake is experiencing a rapid transformation— thousands of new homes have been approved, major retailers are moving in and families drawn by affordable living and strong community bonds.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite spoke with Krystal Lexima who moved her family to Westlake from Wellington in 2018 when the landscape looked very different.

"Everything was just dirt and grass. There was just one neighborhood and lots of coyotes," Lexima recalls. "When we came out here there was nothing and that was really scary, but we saw the vision."

WATCH:

City of Westlake turning into booming city with major retailers, thousands of new homes

Since Westlake's founding in 2016, the population has exploded, and Mayor J.P. O'Connor says the growth shows no signs of slowing.

"We are at about 3,880 homes but there's another 1600 that has been approved that hasn't broken ground yet," O'Connor said.

The rapid growth has caught the attention of major retailers. In a significant win for the community, Walmart purchased a 24-acre site where they'll build a massive 188,779-square-foot superstore. Located in Town Center West near Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and 60th Street North, the new Walmart will be a one-stop destination featuring a full grocery store, pharmacy, garden center, automotive center, vision center, convenience store and gas station.

The store will sit next to a Lowe's Home Improvement store, which will also serve as a regional headquarters.

"Getting a Lowe's is like winning the retail lottery when it comes to a new and thriving city," Mayor O'Connor said.

Other businesses currently under construction include Chase Bank, Dollar Tree, Goodwill, Cold Stone Creamery, Westlake Eyecare, Ella's Café, and Mavis Tire & Brakes. John Carter from Minto Communities USA, the developer behind much of Westlake growth, sees these additions as validation of the community's potential.

"Bringing in major brands like Walmart and Lowe's is a clear vote of confidence in our community's growth and long-term value," Carter said.

All Westlake residents enjoy access to the impressive $23 million Westlake Adventure Park, which features a resort-style lagoon pool with tower slide, adult lap pool and splash pad, concert pavilion and event lawn, BMX pump park and playground, dog park and basketball courts and The Lodge community gathering space. A 3,900-square-foot fieldhouse with event space, coffee bar, and sports fields is also in the works.

For O'Connor, the secret to Westlake success is simple: affordability combined with genuine community spirit.

"We've got great affordability out here. It's an amazing, utopian place to live where families help each other and just thrive," O'Connor said.

From empty lots to a bustling community in less than a decade, Westlake proves that sometimes the best things come to those who can see the vision—even when it's just dirt and grass.