Vero Beach utility bills to rise over the next 4 years as city approves rate increases

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach utility customers will face significant bill increases over the next four years after both the city's Utility Commission and City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive rate increase plan to fund major infrastructure improvements.

The Vero Beach City Council voted Tuesday to increase water and sewer rates beginning on Oct. 1.

A typical residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month currently pays $83.54 for combined water and sewer service. By 2029, that same bill will reach $122.45 monthly — an increase of nearly $39 per month, or 46.7% over current rates.

Major Infrastructure Project Drives Rate Increases

The rate increases stem from a $217 million capital improvement program planned through 2030, according to city documents. The centerpiece is a new Water Reclamation Facility currently under construction in Vero Beach.

To finance the project, the city plans to issue $125 million in revenue bonds in February 2027. The bonds are structured over 30 years at a 4.55% interest rate, creating average annual debt service of approximately $8.66 million. An additional $42.3 million in grants will also support the project.

The bond amount represents a significant jump from earlier projections. A 2022 rate study anticipated an $80 million bond issuance, but that figure has grown by $45 million due to cost escalation.

Phased Rate Increases Begin October 2026

Water rates will increase 10% in fiscal year 2027, 7.5% in fiscal year 2028, and 5% in each of the following two years, according to the approved schedule.

Wastewater rates face steeper increases: 15% in both fiscal years 2027 and 2028, 10% in 2029, and 5% in 2030.

Reclaimed water customers will see the largest percentage increases at 25% in both 2027 and 2028, followed by 5% annual increases.

Operating Costs Adding to Financial Pressure

Beyond capital construction, the utility's operating expenses continue climbing at an average annual rate of 4.1%. Operating costs will grow from approximately $25.6 million in fiscal year 2026 to more than $32 million by 2030.

Rate consultants at Raftelis identified additional operating costs of $3.07 million in fiscal year 2026 and $4.9 million in fiscal year 2029 compared to the prior 2022 rate study.

How Vero Beach Compares to Regional Utilities

Currently, Vero Beach's combined bill of $83.54 falls below the regional average of $89.47 for similar usage, according to the Raftelis study. However, once the 2027 increases take effect, Vero Beach's $107.30 bill will exceed several neighboring utilities.

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority currently charges $95.76 for the same 4,000-gallon usage level. Indian River County Sewer bills $67.70 for comparable service.

New Charge for Septic Tank Users

The ordinance creates a new Wastewater Readiness-to-Serve Charge affecting property owners who receive city water service but use septic tanks while having public wastewater service available nearby.

The charge starts at $40.85 monthly for typical residential customers as of Oct. 1, rising to $54.24 monthly by Oct. 2029. Property owners receive 75 days notice before the charge takes effect.

According to city documents, the charge applies in lieu of standard wastewater user charges for properties not yet connected to the public system.

Implementation Timeline

New rates take effect Oct. 1, with subsequent annual adjustments each Oct. 1 through 2029. The final public hearing for ordinance adoption was held on Tuesday.

The rate increases reflect Vero Beach's commitment to upgrading aging infrastructure while maintaining compliance with environmental regulations governing water treatment and distribution systems.

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