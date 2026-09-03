Vero Beach man arrested for using AI to create, share fake sexual images of women

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach man is facing eight criminal charges after police say he used artificial intelligence to create and distribute sexually explicit altered images of women without their consent, Vero Beach police said.

The Vero Beach Police Department said they arrested Peter Solomon Ruma, 37, following an investigation into the creation and distribution of altered sexual images of females without their consent.

According to investigators, they determined Ruma used AI to create sexually explicit altered images depicting victims without their consent and then distributed or promoted those images. Photographs obtained from social media and other online sources were used to create some of the altered images, according to police.

Detectives said they executed search warrants on Ruma's residence and electronic devices during the investigation. A forensic examination of those devices resulted in the recovery of evidence investigators believe is associated with the creation and distribution of altered sexual images.

Ruma was arrested on the following charges:



Three counts of creation of an altered sexual depiction of an identifiable person, in violation of Florida Statute 836.13(2)

Three counts of promotion of an altered sexual depiction of an identifiable person, in violation of Florida Statute 836.13(4)

One count of sexual cyberharassment, in violation of Florida Statute 784.049(3)(a)

One count of stalking, in violation of Florida Statute 784.048(2)

The current charges stem from incidents occurring between June and August 2026 and relate to one female victim. During the course of the investigation, detectives said they identified several additional females believed to have been victimized through similar conduct. Investigators also have information indicating Ruma may have engaged in this type of conduct for several years.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified or who may be unaware that altered sexual images depicting them were created or distributed.

The Vero Beach Police Department thanked the victim for coming forward, saying her cooperation was instrumental in the investigation. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney's Office also assisted throughout the investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Ruma, or who has received, viewed, or has information regarding altered or sexually explicit images allegedly created or distributed by Ruma, is encouraged to contact Detective Matakaetis of the Vero Beach Police Department at (772) 978-4665.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Ruma is currently being held at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on a $1 million bond. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming as additional victims or evidence are identified.

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