Vero Beach flooding on Ocean Drive leaves businesses struggling; city says fix could cost millions

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Repeated flooding on Ocean Drive in Vero Beach is raising concerns among business owners, and the city says a permanent fix could cost millions of dollars and take years to complete.

Lee Olsen, general manager at Waldo's Restaurant and Bar, sent WPTV a video of the flooding on Ocean Drive after Wednesday's storm.

He said it was among the worst he has seen.

WATCH BELOW: Flooding on Ocean Drive leaves businesses struggling

Vero Beach flooding threatens Ocean Drive businesses

"I've been here 20 years," Olsen said. "Probably one of the worst floodings I've seen."

Olsen said the water level was high.

"When I walked out into the middle of the street, the water was up to my knees," he said.

Wednesday was not the first time this week the road flooded.

"We had the same thing happen on Monday," Olsen said.

Olsen said the flooding has become a recurring problem tied to the area's daily weather pattern.

"Every afternoon we get a thunderstorm. Every afternoon we possibly will end up dealing with flooding," Olsen said.

The flooding has also created dangerous conditions for Olsen and his staff after their shifts.

"I drove down Ocean Drive yesterday to get my employee to their car because the water was so deep; I almost lost my car," Olsen said.

Across the street, Aubrey Moxley and Leah Trodglen work at Allure Gallery. Moxley said the flooding builds quickly.

"It doesn't matter how long it rains for; that water is collecting," Moxley said. "This entire street flooded in less than 30 minutes of rain."

Moxley said the flooding is a threat to businesses along the strip.

"They can't go to the beach, they can't come and shop," Moxley said. "It definitely can be crippling for businesses on Ocean Drive."

Moxley said the severity is new.

"I have never seen the street flood the way that it has been this past week," she said.

Olsen said he is worried about what a major storm could bring.

"These ground-level businesses would end up being flooded, and that's unacceptable," Olsen said. "It needs to be addressed by the city."

WPTV reached out to the City of Vero Beach Public Works Department for answers.

Staff said the pump stations and other drainage infrastructure were working but are only designed to handle 1 inch of rainfall per hour.

The most recent storms exceeded that, delivering 2 or more inches of rainfall in an hour.

To fix the flooding, staff said it would require rebuilding the road and making drainage improvements — a project that could cost millions of dollars and take years to complete.

Olsen acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

"It's a big financial endeavor," Olsen said. "Where do you say too much money versus damage to local businesses?"

Public works staff said there is no improvement project planned for Ocean Drive at this time.