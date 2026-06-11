Corpse flower nicknamed 'Princess Pungent' set to bloom at McKee Botanical Garden

What's that smell?

It might be Titan Arum, also known as the corpse flower, which is set to bloom at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach.

The rare flower could bloom in the next few days or weeks, according to the McKee Botanical Garden Instagram, which has been tracking the progress of "Princess Pungent."

Its bloom period typically lasts only 24 to 48 hours, and during that time it emits the stench of rotting flesh — hence the name corpse flower.

The plant is native to the rainforests of Sumatra and Indonesia, and is considered endangered. This Titan Arum arrived at McKee in May 2026.

In an update Thursday, the botanical garden says the flower has already grown nine inches taller, and one of three remaining leaves has dropped, which they say is a sign bloom time is coming.

McKee Botanical Garden's annual Waterlily Celebration takes place June 13, which means visitors could see — and smell — the full bloom.

Stay updated on its progress here.