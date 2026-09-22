X-ray technician accused of sexually assaulting patient during MRI at HCA St. Lucie Hospital

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A traveling X-ray technician has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an MRI procedure at HCA St. Lucie Medical Hospital, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Gabriel Cruz, 42, of Grant-Valkaria, was working as a contract technician at the hospital when the alleged assault occurred on Sept. 13. The victim, a female patient who was receiving treatment for fainting episodes, reported the incident to hospital administration the following day.

According to the police report, the patient had been brought to the emergency room by her nephew on Sept. 11 for evaluation after experiencing fainting spells and head injuries. She underwent a CT scan and was scheduled for an MRI two days later to further assess her condition.

The victim told investigators that Cruz made inappropriate comments before the procedure, allegedly telling her "nobody can see what I can do to you." During the MRI, the patient was given medication that made her drowsy. She reported waking up to find Cruz sexually assaulting her.

Hospital security footage from Sept. 13 shows Cruz entering the MRI room with the patient and later exiting while carrying an unknown object and wearing purple latex gloves. The video confirms Cruz was the only person in the MRI room with the victim during the time period in question.

According to the police report, Cruz had been working at the hospital on contract since August 2026. The case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

HCA St. Lucie Medical Hospital has not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the incident or Cruz's employment status.